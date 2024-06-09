AL made Bangladesh dependent on foreign nations: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today alleged that the Awami League government has made Bangladesh "dependent" on foreign countries by destroying its economy.

"Look at how they (govt) are selling the country for their own interests and staying in power. They have made it dependent on others. Everything is getting exposed from their statements," he said.

Speaking at a discussion, the BNP leader also said the government has completely destroyed the economy for the sake of foreigners. "They have turned a self-reliant nation into a dependent one."

He slammed the ruling party leaders for bragging about the expansion of the national budget from a smaller one during the BNP's tenure.

"BNP did not impose the burden of taxes and loans on people as it loves the country. A huge burden of debt has now been imposed on the people. Each individual may find themselves burdened with a loan of 1.55 lakh taka. Can you imagine how heavy the per capita loan is?" the BNP leader said.

About the proposed national budget for the fiscal year 2024-25, he said there are no directions in the budget to address the problems being faced by people.

There is no measure in the budget to reduce inflation and taxes have been imposed on all imported goods and machinery that could have increased production. "Then how will employment be generated?" Fakhrul.

University Teachers Association of Bangladesh arranged the programme at the Jatiya Press Club, marking the 43rd death anniversary of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman.

He lamented that the current government has turned Bangladesh into hell by ruining all the state institutions.

The BNP leader also said the education system has collapsed as a direct result of politicization and the biased appointment of teachers based on their allegiance to the ruling party.

Fakhrul said the country is not getting quality leaders to take the country forward since the government has deliberately made arrangements so that leadership is not created everywhere. "How will leadership emerge where there is no election to student unions, DUCSU, or any other bodies?"