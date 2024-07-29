Al-led 14-party alliance for banning Jamaat-Shibir

The ruling Awami League-led 14-party alliance today unanimously recommended banning the politics of Jamaat-e-Islami and pro-Jamaat student wing Islami Chhatra Shibir for their alleged involvement in anti-state activities.

AL's ideological partners made the recommendation at a meeting of the alliance at Gono Bhaban, presided over by AL president Sheikh Hasina. The ruling party's top leaders assured their partners about the government's implementation of the recommendation.

Earlier in 2018, the Election Commission scrapped the registration of Jamaat making the party unable to contest the elections.

At the beginning of the meeting, Hasina, also the prime minister, branded BNP-Jamaat-Chhatra Dal-Shibir as militants saying that they put their claws on Bangladesh to destroy its development, reports UNB.

"The incidents occurring in the country are not a political matter, but rather the acts of militants aiming at destroying Bangladesh."

She also dismissed the notion that the recent unrest was related to quota reform, attributing it instead to malicious intents. "Their ill motives were visible; quota reform was not an issue at all."