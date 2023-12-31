AL leaders left out of Hasina’s rally for backing ‘independent’

Although Kalkini Upazila Awami League organised Sheikh Hasina's rally yesterday, the president and general secretary of the unit were not invited to the event.

Many other leaders of the party's Madaripur unit were also not invited due to what insiders said were objections from Abdus Sobhan Golap, the AL nominee for Madaripur-3.

Since Kalkini upazila AL President Tahmina Begum is running for parliament as an independent, she is an opponent of Golap in the election.

This is why Golap ensured that Tahmina and the leaders who expressed allegiance to her do not get to attend the event, insiders said.

Contacted, Madaripur district AL President Shahabuddin Ahmed Molla, who was not invited, said, "Prior to the rally, Awami League Organising Secretary Mirza Azam asked us to provide him with a list of leaders [who would attend the event]. Eleven names was provided.

"But Mirza Azam later told us that Golap does not want us to attend the rally. We didn't get the security clearance. He knows why he did this. I don't want to talk about this."

Local sources said none of the 11 leaders named in the list got to attend the event.

Golap said the allegations raised against him were baseless.