AL leaders can run as independent candidates

Says Quader

Reiterating the Awami League's stance on allowing its leaders to run as independents, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday said the party has no objection to independents running.

"The prime minister has said those who want to contest the elections as independents can do so. We as a party have not taken a different stance," he told reporters at a press briefing at the AL chief's political office in Dhaka city's Dhanmondi.

"We believe anyone can win in a fair competition. What's the problem in it? Doesn't anyone have the right to win if he runs as an independent?"

Stating that the party comes first to the AL, Quader said his party would certainly back its nominees first.

"Independents have been allowed to take part so that the polls are competitive. What do we do if they [independents] stay ahead [of the party nominees] with people's votes?"

About the new LC condition set by a US garment buyer, the road transport and bridges minister said the US would not be able to do it unilaterally even if it wants to.

"The United States' friends in Europe, Asia and the Pacific are no longer in favour of taking any harsh decision against Bangladesh.

"We have friends abroad… They also have all information about Bangladesh. They know under what circumstances Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is holding this election to protect the continuity of constitutional rule," said Quader.

Garment factory owners are concerned as a US clothing retailer recently said it will not "process transactions involving any country, region, party" sanctioned by the UN, the US, EU, or the UK.

The retailer mentioned it in a Letter of Credit issued last month for an apparel exporter in Bangladesh.

The AL general secretary yesterday expressed concern that the BNP may intensify its "covert attacks" ahead of the January 7 national election.

"Since they have targeted even the chicks, they may widen the targets of covert attacks. It could turn more fatal," said Quader, referring to the Wednesday night's incident in Sirajganj where a covered van carrying chicks was burnt.

He alleged that the BNP is becoming desperate to hamper the elections. "With the polling day getting closer, they are becoming more desperate."

Quader, however, said the BNP would not be able to thwart the election.

AL presidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, joint general secretaries Mahbubul Alam Hanif, and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, among other central leaders, were present at the briefing.