AL leaders, activists gathering at Khulna rally venue to welcome PM Hasina

After more than five years, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is visiting Khulna this afternoon to attend a rally at the city's Circuit House ground as the chief guest.

Leaders and activists, wearing colourful t-shirts and caps, have been gathering at the meeting place since morning, reports our local correspondent from the spot.

Photo: Star

The public meeting will start from 1:00pm while Hasina, also Awami League president, will address the gathering around 3:00pm.

AL men from different districts and upazilas were seen coming to the city in buses, trains, and trawlers and flocking to the rally venue in small processions.

AL leaders said this rally is a crucial one as it is taking place in the lead-up to the next national elections.

Photo: Star

Md Mukul Hossain told The Daily Star, "Along with around 200 others, I arrived at a city hotel from Meherpur around 1:00am. We reached the rally venue at 9:00am.

"We will try to attract the prime minister's attention through placards of our candidate," he said.

Photo: Star

Khulna city Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque will preside over the programme where AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader will be present as a special guest.

Khaleque, also president of the city unit AL, said women leaders and activists will be at the forefront of the rally.

Meanwhile, city dwellers encountered transport problems as no vehicles, including rickshaws and motorcycles, were allowed to ply on the roads near the venue.

Before today, the prime minister last attended a public rally in the city on March 3, 2018.