Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) arrested Syed Mosharraf Hossain, former organising secretary of Shahbagh thana Awami League, from Dhaka today.

Mosharraf was arrested from the capital's Adabar area, said ASP Imran Khan of Rab (media wing).

He was arrested in connection with the attack and firing on the student movement and the attack on former prime minister Khaleda Zia's convoy, vandalism, and attempted murder on April 20, 2015, added the official.