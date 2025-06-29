AL leader involved in Cumilla rape, BNP being framed: Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi today alleged that an Awami League leader was involved in the rape of a Hindu woman in Muradnagar, Cumilla, and claimed efforts are being made to shift the blame onto BNP.

Addressing the media, Rizvi said, "What happened in Muradnagar is unspeakable. An Awami League leader committed this heinous act against a woman from a Hindu family, and now they're trying to falsely implicate BNP in the incident."

"The interim government's slow pace in arresting the allies of fascism has emboldened such criminals," Rizvi stated.

"These forces of fascism are now not only operating openly but also secretly—spreading disinformation using money and weapons. Muradnagar is a clear example of this," he added.

Rizvi alleged that such crimes are not isolated.

"There is more than one instance. You have seen Sheikh Hasina flee, but her accomplices remain embedded within the administration, in various sectors, and at the grassroots level."

Rizvi demanded exemplary punishment for those involved.

"The government must demonstrate to the public that it is taking appropriate action."

He also referenced several other incidents post-August 5, including the murder of the BNP-affiliated Swechchhasebak Dal's sports secretary, the killing of a Chhatra Dal leader in Narsingdi allegedly by Jubo League members, and the arson attack on the residence of sculptor Manbendra Ghosh.

"These events are not isolated," Rizvi said.

"They are part of a larger network being built by the forces of fascism—and it is the responsibility of the interim government to break this network."