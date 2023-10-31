Politics
Star Digital Report
Tue Oct 31, 2023 10:35 PM
Last update on: Tue Oct 31, 2023 10:40 PM

Politics

AL leader hurt in factional attack

Photo: Collected

An Awami League leader was hacked allegedly by his rivals in Tangail town today.

The injured, Helal Fakir, 55, is the general secretary of ward-3 unit of the AL and a former councillor of the ward, reports our Tangail correspondent.

Helal's nephew, Rahmat Ullah, told The Daily Star that four of the victim's fingers were severed during the attack, which occurred in the district's Collectorate area in the afternoon.

Helal's son Ibrahim Fakir and nephew Abdul Aziz were also injured while trying to protect him.

Following the attack, Helal was initially taken to Tangail General Hospital and later transferred to the orthopedic hospital in Dhaka for better treatment.

According to Rahmat Ullah, the assault was carried out by another AL leader from the same area and his accomplices due to prior enmity.

Habibur Rahman, inspector (investigation) of Tangail Sadar Police Station, said legal actions will be taken upon receiving a formal complaint.

