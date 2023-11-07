AL to kick off polls campaign from Sylhet

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also the Awami League president, will officially kick off the party's campaigning for the upcoming national election through a rally in Sylhet, the party's General Secretary Obaidul Quader said yesterday.

"Sheikh Hasina acknowledges the contribution of Sylhet's expatriates to the country's economy," Quader said while visiting the party's office at Tejgaon in Dhaka.

"For the development of Sylhet, the Awami League government has extensively constructed roads, bridges and culverts. People of Sylhet also love Sheikh Hasina," he said.

However, he didn't say exactly when the rally will take place.

Referring to BNP, Quader said those who carry out arson attacks in the name of movement will inevitably fall.

"BNP wants to oust the government in the name of blockade. Our leaders and workers should remain alert. Awami League will hold its peace and development rallies until the next elections. The country's people are eager to vote for Sheikh Hasina," he said.

Referring to the European Union's statement over the arrests of BNP leaders and activists, Quader said the EU is not well-informed.

"They (EU) are our friendly countries and that is why we cannot condemn their statement. However, they have a lack of information... we do not want to quarrel with them. We don't want chaos in Bangladesh," he said.