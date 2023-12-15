AL-JP seat-sharing to be ‘finalised today’

The decision on the much-talked-about seat-sharing between the ruling Awami League and the main opposition Jatiya Party is likely to be finalised in a meeting of the top leaders from the two parties today, JP insiders said.

Meanwhile, a JP delegation, led by its Chairman GM Quader, yesterday sat for a meeting with an AL team and a government agency over sharing seats. The meeting discussed the strengths and weaknesses of the JP candidates, meeting sources told The Daily Star.

JP Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu and Senior Co-chairman Anisul Islam Mahmud were also present.

"We are hoping that the seat-sharing issue will be settled by tomorrow [today] as top Jatiya Party leaders, including GM Quader, are expected to hold a meeting with Awami League leaders at 4:00pm," a JP leader said wishing anonymity.

"After finalising the decision, we will have to complete the other necessary works, including handing over the letters of the allocation of the party's electoral symbol to the party's nominees. The letters have to be sent to the Election Commission within December 17, the last date for withdrawal of candidature," he added.

Asked about yesterday's meeting with a government agency, another JP leader said they have demanded AL does not field any candidate in at least 60 constituencies.

"We have also demanded 'Awami League independents' do not run in those 60 constituencies."

The meeting discussed the JP nominees' position in their respective constituencies, he told The Daily Star wishing anonymity.

A JP leader close to a participant of the meeting said the seat-sharing issue was expected to be placed before Awami League President Sheikh Hasina yesterday.

The AL and JP leaders in a meeting today would finalise the decision on seat-sharing as per Hasina's directive.

Speaking to reporters at the JP chairman's office in Banani, Chunnu yesterday admitted that they had meetings with the ruling party over sharing seats.

"We will be able to give you [journalists] more information on seat-sharing tomorrow [today]," he said.