Politics
Star Digital Report
Sat Jan 27, 2024 06:53 PM
Last update on: Sat Jan 27, 2024 06:57 PM

Most Viewed

Politics

AL to hold rallies on Jan 30 to counter BNP’s black-flag procession

Star Digital Report
Sat Jan 27, 2024 06:53 PM Last update on: Sat Jan 27, 2024 06:57 PM
Awami League nomination

The ruling Awami League will hold rallies countrywide on January 30 to counter the BNP's black-flag procession on the same day.

The ruling party will hold what it termed "peace and development" rallies in all cities, districts, and thanas of the country including Dhaka.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced the new programme while addressing an AL rally in front of the party's headquarters in the capital's Gulistan.

"We will be on guard. No evil force will be spared. We will give a fitting reply to all the conspiracies," said Quader at the rally.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|স্বাস্থ্য

চিকিৎসকদের নিরাপত্তা নিশ্চিত করা হবে, তবে চিকিৎসায় অবহেলা হলে ব্যবস্থা: স্বাস্থ্যমন্ত্রী

স্বাস্থ্যমন্ত্রী বলেন, ‘যদি সাকিব আল হাসান বিশ্ব ক্রিকেটের এক নম্বর অলরাউন্ডার হতে পারেন, তবে কেন আমাদের চিকিৎসকরা বিশ্বের সেরা হতে পারবেন না।’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

শ্রম আইন লঙ্ঘন: রায়ের বিরুদ্ধে আগামীকাল আপিল করবেন ড. ইউনূস

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification