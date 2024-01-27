AL to hold rallies on Jan 30 to counter BNP’s black-flag procession

The ruling Awami League will hold rallies countrywide on January 30 to counter the BNP's black-flag procession on the same day.

The ruling party will hold what it termed "peace and development" rallies in all cities, districts, and thanas of the country including Dhaka.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced the new programme while addressing an AL rally in front of the party's headquarters in the capital's Gulistan.

"We will be on guard. No evil force will be spared. We will give a fitting reply to all the conspiracies," said Quader at the rally.