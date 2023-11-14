AL to hold processions following polls schedule announcement

The ruling Awami League today decided to hold large-scale processions across the country following the announcement of election schedule.

The decision was taken at a meeting between the central leaders held at the party president's Dhanmondi political office.

According to meeting sources, the AL also decided "to be alert and vigilant" during the 48-hour blockade of BNP.

Following the meeting, instructions were given via a mobile text from the AL central leadership to the Awami League leaders down to upazila-level.

"Respected leaders, you are being requested to bring out large-scale processions and conduct campaign for the 'boat' symbol following the announcement of the schedule of the 12th National Parliament election," reads the text sent by the AL Office Secretary Biplab Barua.

Two district-level leaders of the AL confirmed receiving such texts to The Daily Star.

According to AL sources, the ruling party leaders apprehend that the BNP may create chaos across the country after the announcement of the election schedule.

They are also of the opinion that BNP may try to destabilise the capital. For that, after the announcement of the schedule, the leaders and activists of Dhaka Metropolitan North and South Awami League will bring out processions in wards.

"We will remain careful till the election," Sheikh Bajlur Rahman, president of Dhaka City north AL told The Daily Star.

The Election Commission will hold a meeting tomorrow at 5:00pm to discuss the schedule for the upcoming national election.