AL govt behind BDR mutiny: Rizvi

Responding to Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud's comment that BNP was involved in the BDR mutiny, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi yesterday said the incident occurred under the patronage of the Awami League government.

He made the remarks at a press conference at the party's Nayapaltan central office.

"The absence of the army operation in Pilkhana, the hospitality offered to the killers, the announcement of general amnesty, and allowing many to flee abroad raised many questions. Many people lost their jobs for raising those questions," he said.

"Secret information leaked by WikiLeaks published on August 30, 2011, testimonies of those involved in the incident, their trial process, partial report of the investigation committee, investigative reports of local and foreign newspapers and media, clearly prove that 57 army officers and many of their family members were brutally killed in the name of BDR mutiny in cold blood under the patronage of the Awami League government. And behind them were this government's foreign lords," he alleged.

Hasan Mahmud on Monday said it is clear as daylight that BNP was behind the BDR mutiny and killed the country's smart officers.