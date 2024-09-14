AL govt behind 800 enforced disappearances

Claims Rizvi

BNP Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi yesterday accused the Awami League government of orchestrating the forced disappearances of at least 800 BNP leaders and activists, along with carrying out extrajudicial killings, over the past 15 years.

Rizvi made these claims while visiting the home of Abdur Rashid, who was injured on August 4, during a clash between protesters, AL men, and law enforcers in Dinajpur and was forced to sell his newborn daughter to fund his treatment.

The Daily Star had previously reported on Rashid's plight on September 8, highlighting how the day labourer and his wife sold their three-day-old daughter for Tk 37,000 to pay for his treatment.

While talking to the press during his visit, Rizvi condemned the previous AL government, alleging it was responsible for such tragic incidents.

"We now hear rumours of Hasina's return. She wants to reclaim her throne and continue her rule," he said.

He also accused the Hasina government of taking loans amounting to Tk 18.035 lakh crore in the name of development, with 95 percent of the funds being looted by her family members and party affiliates.

Rizvi arrived in Dinajpur yesterday morning and met with the families of Abdur Rashid of Katapara village in Dinajpur Sadar upazila and Asaduzzaman Babu, a rickshaw puller from Biral upazila.

Asaduzzaman was shot dead on August 5 in front of Jatrabari Police Station in Dhaka.

Rizvi offered financial assistance and his condolences to both families.

"Their deaths are irreparable... the nation will remember them forever," he said.

He also gave gifts to Rashid's newborn child.