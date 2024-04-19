AL govt is afraid of BNP, lacks popular support: Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi today said the government is depriving many leaders of the party of fresh air and daylight by throwing them into jails.

Rizvi said it in a sit-in programme in front of the Jatiya Press Club organised by Zia Projanmo Dal (ZPD) demanding the release of BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia and other imprisoned leaders.

The jails have turned into permanent residences for many BNP leaders and activists as without any reason they have been imprisoned for months, he said.

"Top BNP leaders like the secretary general, standing committee members, vice-chairman, joint secretary general have suffered prison terms for three to four months before their release recently," he alleged.

Sheikh Hasina's policy to imprison BNP leaders and activists is not finished yet, he charged.

The PM, he said, is afraid of BNP and knows that there is no popular support for her.

A government lacking the support of the people turns autocratic, Rizvi said adding, that it suppresses the people when they raise their voices for rights.

"They resort to all means of suppression such as imprisonment, making 'Ayana Ghar for torture, using law enforcement agencies to kill opponents, and using party cadres to thrash the oppositions," said the BNP leader.

The Awami League government imprisoned 25 to 26 thousand BNP leaders and activists before the January 7 "dummy" election, he claimed.

A large number of BNP men still remain in prison while a few walked out after serving 3-4 months jail terms, he said.

Rizvi asked if the government has any honest answer as to why so many BNP members are being put in jail.

The prime minister is doing this only to retain her illegally gained state power, he alleged.