AL government synonymous with syndicate: Rizvi

People perceive the AL government as a regime of syndicators and plunderers, said  BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi yesterday.

Rizvi made the comments at a press briefing held at BNP Nayapalton  headquarters.

"The dummy AL government could not care less about poor people's voice," he said.

AL has been accused of corruption and abuse of power, with one of their former ministers reportedly owning over 350 assets in London valued at two hundred million pounds, alongside allegations of money laundering to various destinations including Dubai, Kuala Lumpur, Europe, Australia, and America.

Rizvi said following the January 7 "dummy election", AL's sole agenda is to eradicate BNP from the political landscape.

