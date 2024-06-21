AL gears up for grand 75th founding anniv

The Awami League has planned a series of events, including rallies, processions, discussions, and food distribution across the country in the lead up to its 75th founding anniversary on June 23.

Special programmes like seminars, art exhibitions, discussions, and documentary screenings are also planned. Cultural programmes at Rabindra Sarobar, a boat race, and a cycle rally at Hatirjheel are also scheduled.

The theme of this year's celebration is "Green World".

Various banners, festoons, placards, and arches will be displayed across Dhaka. To save power, the party will not illuminate streets or infrastructure.

The anniversary celebrations will kick off today with a procession that will start from the Institution of Engineers Bangladesh and end at Dhanmondi 32.

On June 23, Prime Minister and party President Sheikh Hasina will officially inaugurate the anniversary programme in front of Bangabandhu Bhaban after returning from New Delhi on June 22.

A discussion meeting and cultural event will be held at Suhrawardy Udyan on the same day, with Hasina addressing as the chief guest.

A boat-shaped stage has been constructed at Suhrawardy Udyan for the event.

Later, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy will organise a light and sound show, followed by a cultural programme at the Rose Garden.

Political parties from neighbouring countries, development partners, and supporters of the Liberation War have been invited to the event, according to the Awami League sources.

The AL has also invited the BNP and other opposition parties to the celebrations.

Besides, a nationwide tree plantation campaign, "Sabuj Dharithri", will also be inaugurated on June 23.

AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nashim said, "This year's celebration will highlight aspects of Awami League's long history, tradition, movement, birth of Bangladesh, independence, Liberation War, and struggle."