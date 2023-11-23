AL forcing people to join its ‘King’s Party’: Rizvi

BNP yesterday accused the government of trying to influence the upcoming national polls through the Election Commission.

At a virtual press briefing, BNP Senior Joint Secretary Ruhul Kabir Rizvi alleged, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has deployed her agencies in the field to form a party. Many leaders are being pressured and intimidated to join the Awami League's King's Party."

He claimed that an "abnormal situation" has been created in a "very planned way" for a one-sided polls.

Rizvi said, "The government has deployed 'helmet bahini' alongside law enforcement agencies. They are attacking the homes of BNP leaders and activists. On government order, false cases are being lodged against our leaders and activists."

Rizvi said law enforcers arrested more than 15,190 BNP men in 367 cases from October 28 till yesterday. He claimed 515 party men were detained and 21 cases were filed against 2,315 named and many unidentified activists in 24 hours preceding yesterday.