AL to extend support to EC for a fair polls: Quader

The Awami League will extend support to the Election Commission to ensure a free and fair election, AL General Secretary Obaidul Qader said today.

He also hoped that the BNP would join the polls.

"We believe that the time for participating in the election is not over yet and BNP's engagement [in the election] would be welcomed," Qader said at a press conference at the Dhaka District Awami League office in Tejgaon.

He said the Awami League welcomes the Election Commission's announcement of the schedule for the upcoming election.

He said AL has always fought for democracy and vowed to uphold the rules and regulations of the constitution.

"We are committed to cooperating with the Election Commission in all matters related to the election," Qader said.

"We hope that the EC will be able to hold a meaningful election."

He said AL will respond to a letter from US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu in a day or two.

Awami League's presidium members, including Begum Motia Chowdhury, Kazi Zafarullah, Mustafa Jalal Mohiuddin, Kamrul Islam, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Abdur Rahman, joint general secretaries Mahbubul Alam Hanif, and AFM Bahauddin Nasim were also present at the press conference.