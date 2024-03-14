AL distorting history of Liberation War: BNP's Hafiz

Ruling Awami League is responsible for distorting the history of the country's 1971 Liberation War, said former minister and BNP Vice Chairman Major (retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed.

He said this after attending a meeting of BNP's committee for celebrating the upcoming Independence Day.

The independence achieved in 1971 is a matter of pride for the Bangalee nation, he said. However, he regretted that 53 years after the independence the history of liberation war is being made debatable.

The history of liberation war is being written every day like a story and a poem, he said.

During the war the number of freedom fighters was 80,000 or 100,000, but now "we are seeing about 250,000 are getting allowance with other benefits as freedom fighters, Hafiz said.

People are being kept in dark about how the war of independence had started, he added.

Major Hafiz alleged that the Independence War is being distorted as the AL claims all credit ignoring the contribution hundreds of thousands of students, youth and solders.

Some political parties who had no contribution in Bangladesh war of independence have hijacked the independence and all achievements, he added.