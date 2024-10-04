AL demands arrest of attackers of its leaders, activists

Posts on its verified Facebook page

The Awami League yesterday demanded arrests of those responsible for attacking, looting, and setting fire to the homes of its leaders and activists.

In a statement posted on the AL's verified Facebook page, the party also demanded the government arrest "notorious BNP terrorists" before picking up AL activists.

The party warned that "extremists" would fight against the law enforcement agencies across the country like they are doing around Dhaka and in the Chattogram Hill Tracts.

"Meanwhile, the Awami League activists are being arrested. The illegal Yunus government is more focused on eliminating the Awami League to solidify its power."

The statement further said that if anyone thinks of destroying the AL through oppression, then they are living in a fool's paradise.

"Awami League's roots run deep. It is intrinsically linked with the birth of this nation. The party will regain its strength and advance the country's unfinished development work. It will establish Bangladesh as a developed nation," said the Facebook post.

Offenders within the party were brought to justice even during the previous AL rule, the statement said. "If anyone is an offender, the person should be tried under the law of the land. We created a peaceful environment in the country by showing zero tolerance against terrorism."

Criticising Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, the party said his recent remark of erasing the country's history through pressing the "reset button" is very objectionable and condemnable.

"No matter how many times he presses the reset button to erase our history, he does not have the power to erase the basic and existential history of the country. If this could be done, Bangladesh would seize to exist," the AL said.

Quoting Yunus, who claimed that the student-led protests in July-August was part of a long-term plan, the AL said this statement clearly demonstrates that it was not just a quota reform movement by students.

"Although all their demands were met, they deliberately carried out anarchic activities across the country. Surely, you [people] can understand this now seeing the current situation."

Referring to some recent incidents, the AL said, "All these are being done in a planned way, creating anarchy in the country and paving the way for a foreign power to establish a base in Bangladesh in the name of maintaining stability."