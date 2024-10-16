AL condemns cancelling nat'l days, claims govt is erasing history of Liberation War

The Awami League has expressed strong condemnation and protest against the "attempts to erase the history and spirit of the national liberation struggle" in the name of cancelling eight significant national days.

In a statement released today on the party's verified Facebook page, they voiced their concerns over these actions.

The statement alleged that the current government has been undermining the values and ideals of the Liberation War from the very beginning.

"The government is taking various calculated measures to destroy the spirit of the Liberation War and considering the freedom fighters and those who uphold the war's ideals as enemies. The state apparatus is being misused to suppress pro-liberation forces, with mass arrests being made under false charges," the statement read.

It stated that the greatest achievement of Bangalees was the establishment of an independent and sovereign Bangladesh, led by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, with contributions of his loyal colleagues, the people fighting for freedom, and his family.

"However, all individuals, institutions, and symbolic monuments related to the liberation struggle are being subjected to vengeful behaviour by the government. In continuation of that, the government is moving to exclude national days related to the father of the nation and national history from official celebrations. The party strongly condemns and protests such retaliatory measures.

"The nation rejects any attempt to erase the national history and foster divisive and reactionary politics. Inspired by the spirit of the Liberation War, the people will unite to give a fitting response to such actions," the statement added.