AL central working committee to meet tomorrow

The meeting, which will be chaired by PM Hasina, is expected to take important decisions ahead of the national election

The ruling Awami League has scheduled a meeting of its central working committee to make important decisions ahead of the national election.

The meeting will be held at Gono Bhaban, the official residence of the prime minister, tomorrow (Thursday) at 5:30pm. It will be chaired by Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

During the meeting, the party is expected to form an election steering sub-committee to prepare for the upcoming election.

What programmes the party will take following the announcement of the election schedule is also on the agenda.

Apart from this, the movement of BNP and its allies, dealing with the ongoing socio-economic and political crisis, various organisational matters will be discussed and decided in the meeting. Party chief Sheikh Hasina is expected to give important directions in these matters.

General Secretary of Awami League and Minister of Road Transport and Bridges Obaidul Quader asked the members of the Central Executive Committee to attend the meeting in a statement.

The last meeting of Awami League's central working committee was held on August 12.