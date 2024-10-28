AL can’t stage a comeback if BNP-Jamaat alliance holds: Mirza Abbas

BNP senior leader Mirza Abbas today said the deposed Awami League would struggle to regain political influence if BNP and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami maintain their alliance.

Speaking at a memorial event organised by Dhaka South City Jamaat at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh, Abbas expressed BNP's commitment to "rebuilding the country" with Jamaat.

"We must strive for unity so that we can rebuild this country beautifully. Let's work together for the sake of the nation. Together, we will adorn the country," he added.

During the event, held in remembrance of Jamaat supporters killed in 2006, Abbas criticised Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, claiming she had "fled to India" while her associates remain active in Bangladesh.

"The nation cannot progress while Hasina's cohorts are in different positions, as they are devising various plots. However, if Jamaat and BNP work together, the Awami League will not be able to stage a comeback," he said.

"We now desire a Bangladesh without the Awami League... the Awami League and decent people, the Awami League and democracy cannot coexist. The Awami League is actually the devil's friend," he added.

He also urged all other democratic parties to unite in order to thwart the nefarious efforts of Hasina's cohorts and the neighbouring country.