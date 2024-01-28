Politics
Star Digital Report
Sun Jan 28, 2024 08:57 PM
Last update on: Sun Jan 28, 2024 09:00 PM

Politics

AL can't hold back democracy-loving people: Moyeen Khan

Star Digital Report
Sun Jan 28, 2024 08:57 PM
Abdul Moyeen Khan. File photo

BNP standing committee member Abdul Moyeen Khan today said the party was not able to achieve what they expected on January 7, but there is no point in being disappointed about it.

"Don't be disappointed. Keep your morale high," he said, addressing the party men at a discussion organised by Gonoforum and Bangladesh Peoples Party in the capital.

He said the BNP wants to bring back a "democratic environment" in the country, not terrorism.

"Awami League will not be able to hold back the democracy-loving people of the country," Moyeen said.

Opposition parties have been most "oppressed" during AL's regime, while BNP never oppressed opposition parties when it was in power, he said.

Moyeen said black flag marches are a globally recognised form of peaceful protest.

"It's the language of protest. This is the language we will not stop using until this government is overthrown," he added.

