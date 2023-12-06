AL candidate show-caused

Awami League candidate for Panchagarh-1 constituency Naimuzzaman Bhuiyan Mukta was issued a show cause notice yesterday for violating the electoral code of conduct.

Chairman of an electoral enquiry committee and joint district judge Marjia Khatun asked him to appear at her office by 12:30pm today.

According to the notice, Naimuzzaman's supporters organised a meeting at Panimachpukuri village where Ariful Islam Pallab, AL district organising secretary, threatened people to not support independent candidate and incumbent lawmaker Mojaharul Haque Prodhan. Otherwise, he would break their bones, he said.

A video of Pallab's speech went viral on social media, the notice read.

Naimuzzaman was charged with the violation under section 11(Ka) and 12, added the notice.

Contacted, Naimuzzaman said, "The speech was made at my meeting and I cannot avoid its responsibility."

He said he will submit his statement as instructed.