AL ‘cadres’ behind arson attacks

Alleges Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi yesterday alleged that the ruling party cadres were indulging in arson attacks and various subversive activities to malign the opposition's ongoing movement.

Speaking at a virtual press briefing, he called upon the opposition leaders and workers to peacefully observe the nationwide 48-hour blockade that will be enforced at 6:00am today to protest against the national election schedule.

"The criminals belonging to Awami League are indulging in anarchy every day to establish a reign of terror across the country under the patronage of the state," he said.

The BNP leader said the perpetrators of arson violence can easily run away from the scene after carrying out the attacks in the presence of law enforcement agencies."

"The deliberate inaction of the law enforcement agencies to prevent these arson attacks or to arrest the real culprits proves that the evil forces in power are involved in the ongoing subversive activities across the country," he said.

The BNP leader claimed that though the law enforcers caught red-handed some arson attackers, they released them later as they belonged to the ruling party.

He alleged that the Awami League has been using street violence as a means to make its political gains.

Rizvi claimed that the police arrested over 475 leaders and activists of BNP and its associate bodies across the country in the last 24 hours as of 5:00pm yesterday.