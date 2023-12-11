AL to bring out Victory Day procession in Dhaka on Dec 18

Awami League will bring out a procession in Dhaka on December 18, marking Victory Day, the AL's General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced today.

"We wanted to bring out a procession on December 16, but since there are issues with the Electoral Code of Conduct, we decided to hold it on December 18," said Quader at a press briefing at the party's central office in the capital's Bangabandhu Avenue.

Electoral symbols will be allocated on Dec 18, kicking off the campaign for the Jan 7 vote. It also marks an end of restrictions imposed by the Election Commission on holding political programmes.

He also said the procession will start from the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh, and end at the Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi 32.

The AL general secretary also announced various AL programmes on Martyred Intellectuals Day and Victory Day.

A discussion meeting of AL will be held in the afternoon on December 14 on the occasion of the Martyred Intellectuals Day which will be presided over by Awami League President Sheikh Hasina.

Marking the Victory Day on December 16, the AL will pay homage to the National Memorial at Savar.

A discussion meeting will be held on December 17 at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre.

The AL Chief will preside over the discussion.