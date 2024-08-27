AG urges HC to reject writ petition seeking ban on AL

Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman today urged the High Court to summarily reject the writ petition that sought its order on the government to ban Awami League as a political party and cancel its registration.

The current government has no intention to ban any political organisation, Asaduzzaman told an HC bench of Justice AKM Asaduzzaman and Justice Muhammad Mahbub Ul Islam during a hearing on the writ petition.

He said this interim government believes in the freedom of organisation and political parties that is enshrined in the constitution.

The attorney general said those who, being involved in the previous authoritarian government, committed misdeeds, can be tried through the courts of law but it is not appropriate to ban any political party for their personal activities.

After the hearing, the bench fixed September 1 for passing an order on the matter.

Arifur Rahman Murad Bhuiyan, executive director of rights organisation Sarda Society, submitted the petition as a public interest litigation on August 19 seeking an HC order to ban AL as a political party and cancel its registration for indiscriminate killing of students and people during the anti-government movement in July and early August.

In the petition, he sought the HC's order to make the tenure of the current interim government three years and to change the names of the institutions which are in the name of Sheikh Hasina, former prime minister and Awami League president.

The petition also sought to bring Tk 11 lakh crores laundered abroad back to the country and to transfer the officials who were appointed on contractual basis during the regimes of the previous AL government.

During the hearing today, Asaduzzaman told the HC that the person who submitted the writ petition has no locus standi to file such a petition as his organisation's constitution does not allow him to do so.

The attorney general urged the HC to impose a cost on the writ petitioner for wasting the court's time by filing and moving the petition.

He told the court that there are many good leaders and workers in AL who believe in their ideology.

"We have seen that many political issues have been brought to the court in the past and we had to pay for that. The mass uprising that has recently taken place has also reached the judiciary. If something happens with the court, my heart bleeds as a lawyer. That is why the politics should remain in the political field," he argued.

The attorney general also said, "We have seen attacks on the chief justice's residence, which none of us wanted. Such an outpouring of anger took place in the context of the judiciary's patronage and injustice during past authoritarian regimes."

He said the writ petitioner has not made AL any party in the petition and has not served any notice to this political party before filing the petition.

Therefore, the writ petition is not acceptable, he argued.

Petitioner Arifur Rahman Murad Bhuiyan moved the petition himself.