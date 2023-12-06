After going to AL from BNP, Shahjahan says he's being cyber-bullied

Visits DB office to seek help

Shahjahan Omar, who left BNP recently and took the Awami League nomination from Jhalkathi-1, went to the office of the Detective Branch (DB) of police today and alleged that he was a victim of cyber bullying.

Harun Or Rashid, chief of DB of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, told reports about Omar's visit during a briefing at his office today.

He came to the DB office to seek help from detectives after becoming a victim of cyber bullying, Harun said.

Just a few days ago, the detectives remanded him for questioning after his arrest on a sabotage case filed with New Market Police Station. He came out of jail on bail on November 29 and the next day submitted his nomination paper from AL.

"For my personal reason, I joined Awami League and became a candidate from the party. I have been a victim of cyber bulling. Unknown persons are hurling abuse and calling my daughter, wife and even relatives on the phone," Omar told reporters after coming out of the DB office on Minto Road.

"That's why I came to DB office, to seek protection," he said, adding that when he called the numbers backed, the people who had called him rejected the calls.

Earlier in the day, the sacked BNP vice-chairman went to the Supreme Court to meet Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan at his office there.

Omar had to return without meeting the chief justice, who was busy with his court functions, chief justice's Personal Secretary Hassan Ariful told The Daily Star.

When he was leaving the SC premises around 12:15pm, pro-BNP lawyers chanted slogans against him.

On November 30, BNP expelled Shahjahan Omar for violating party discipline by opting to contest the polls on Awami League ticket.