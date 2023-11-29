Abu Musa Sarkar gets JP nomination in Raushan’s seat

Raushan Ershad, left, and Abu Musa Sarkar, right. Photo: Collected

Abu Musa Sarkar, general secretary of Mymensingh district Jatiya Party, has been given a nomination from Mymensingh-4 constituency to contest the 12th national election.

Deloar Hossain Jalali, press secretary of JP chairman GM Quader, confirmed it to The Daily Star tonight.

Raushan Ershad is the current MP of the Jatiya Party from this seat.

While announcing the list of its candidates for 287 seats on Monday, JP didn't nominate anyone from the Mymensingh-4 constituency honouring Raushan.

Raushan and her son Saad Ershad are yet to collect the nomination paper.