Absence of polls worsens law and order

Says Fakhrul, seeks quick probe into Sohag murder

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir yesterday blamed the absence of elections for the worsening law and order situation in the country and the rise in killings, saying criminals are taking advantage of the lack of an elected government.

"A government elected by the people will certainly be stronger and more accountable. I hope that together we will be able to establish a democratic state through unity and collective efforts," he said.

Fakhrul called for completing necessary reforms quickly to return to democracy through a fair election.

"We sincerely want a change in the system and structure of the state and then to move forward with an election. There is no alternative to democracy, and the first step towards it is holding elections," he said.

He demanded a prompt investigation into the recent killings, including the killing of Lal Chand alias Sohag in Old Dhaka.

"I would like to urge the government to investigate these incidents quickly and ensure the actual offenders are identified and brought to justice," he said while addressing a views-exchange meeting with the families of the 142 martyrs of the July uprising.

Otherwise, Fakhrul warned, the nation will not forgive the government and hold it responsible for creating such issues at a time when the country is heading towards the restoration of democracy.

He also called upon BNP leaders and activists to remain calm in their democratic struggle.

"To those who have made sacrifices, I ask you to wait a little longer with patience. Ensure that no one among us commits any wrongdoing. BNP has never supported injustice and it never will. BNP has always stood for the rule of law and will continue to do so," he said.

The Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal organised the programme at a hotel in Dhaka to mark the first anniversary of the July-August uprising and to honour the families of the martyred members of Chhatra Dal.

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman joined the programme virtually from London.