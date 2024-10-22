Abolish constitution, remove president: Anti-Discrimination Student Movement issues ultimatum

Will return to streets in full force if demands not met by end of week, says coordinator

The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement today issued an ultimatum to the government, demanding the fulfilment of five key demands, including the removal of President Mohammed Shahabuddin and the abolition of the 1972 constitution by the end of this week.

At a gathering held at the capital's Central Shaheed Minar, Hasnat Abdullah, a coordinator of the platform, outlined the demands, calling for the banning of the Chhatra League and declaring a "Proclamation of the Republic" to rebuild a post-2024 Bangladesh in consultation with democratic and functioning political parties.

He said the authority must abolish the 1972 constitution immediately, stating that a new one must be drafted to reflect the spirit of the 2024 people's uprising.

Additionally, Hasnat said the three national elections -- held in 2014, 2018, and 2024 -- must be declared illegal.

He also demanded the confiscation of assets of those who served as MPs during this period and asked for legal measures to bar them from participating in future elections in the reformed Bangladesh.

He said the Chhatra League should be identified as a "terrorist organisation" and permanently banned. "If the government fails to meet the demands by this week, we will return to the streets with full force," Hasnat warned.

He said the revolution would only be complete when all democratic political parties -- whether BNP, Jamaat, right-wing, left-wing, or otherwise -- are allowed to function freely to safeguard the future of Bangladesh.

Attending the gathering, Nasir Uddin Patwary, convener of the Jatiya Nagorik Committee, said, "We don't want any part of the fascist government to remain in the country. The president was part of the group that opened fire on students and the general public. We too demand his resignation."