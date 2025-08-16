Abbas seeks justice over Khaleda’s ‘mistreatment’

BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas has demanded justice for those responsible for the mistreatment of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia during her imprisonment.

Speaking at a prayer ceremony on the occasion of her 81st birthday, Abbas criticised the conditions Khaleda Zia faced while in jail, including what he described as "inhumane treatment" and the denial of proper medical care.

The event was organised by the BNP at its Nayapaltan office in the city, attended by several BNP leaders, activists and supporters.

Abbas said the former prime minister's health had seriously deteriorated while she was held in custody, citing the appalling conditions in the Old Dhaka Central Jail. "Khaleda Zia was taken to a hospital from a dilapidated building in the jail, but even there, she was not given proper treatment," Abbas said.

"The building was infested with rats and cockroaches. There are suspicions that she was subjected to slow poisoning during that time," he added.

"Despite the numerous obstacles and conspiracies, Khaleda Zia has emerged as the most popular leader in Bangladesh's political history," he said.

"Her leadership and determination made her a target of political vendetta on many occasions," he added.

"Even when she was ill and denied medical care, the people of Bangladesh came forward to demand justice for her," Abbas said.