99% of govt reforms were presented by the BNP

Says Tarique

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman has said almost 99 percent of the reforms the current government is talking about were actually presented to the nation by his party about two and a half years ago.

He said BNP, along with like-minded political parties that stood on the streets, fought to remove dictatorship and create an environment where people could breathe freely, presented the 31-point reform proposal to the nation.

While virtually addressing the council session of the Doctors Association of Bangladesh (DAB) yesterday, the BNP leader said if his party gets the public mandate to form the government, it will need everyone's cooperation to implement the 31 proposals, including the health sector reforms.

"In particular, we will need your (doctors') support to carry out the specific point in the 31 points that deal with healthcare. Because implementing these 31 points is not something the government alone, our party's MPs alone, or just our leaders can do. To make this happen, we will need the cooperation of every single person," he said.

The National Council-2025 of DAB, a pro-BNP platform for doctors, was held at the auditorium of Willes Little Flower School and College in the capital's Kakrail area.

Tarique said people believe that the BNP would at least take the initiative to ensure a better future, especially as the party has the "highest potential" to run the country through an election. "For that reason, they expect the BNP to deliver something better, a positive change… BNP must take the first steps to bring about that change."

Tarique also said ensuring government accountability to people requires the establishment of democratic practices across all sectors of the country.

"The people of Bangladesh have many expectations from the BNP. One of the most fundamental among them is to establish a proper system and ensure accountability," he said.

The BNP leader said people from all walks of life are now looking forward to seeing a positive change and a transformation in the state system. "If we can gradually build a transparent, fair and democratic system everywhere, we will be able to ensure accountability at all levels," he said.

Tarique said it is not entirely true that there is no democratic practice within political parties. "Today's DAB council proves that the claim of no democratic practice inside political parties is not entirely accurate."

He mentioned that since DAB has begun practising democracy, BNP will also be able to gradually implement democratic practices at various levels within the party. "I firmly believe that, Insha'Allah, we can gradually introduce accountability at all levels -- from local to national -- across the country," the BNP leader said.

Drawing from his long experience of living in London, he explained that in the UK, doctors who face abuse receive justice, and if patients or others are denied proper service, they too receive justice, as there is accountability in the state system. "Such a system of accountability is needed in Bangladesh."

Tarique said it is not only about patients, but about everyone -- wherever they go, they should receive the service they are entitled to. "This is because, through years of effort, they built a system of accountability in society and in the state system. But this has not yet been developed in Bangladesh."

Speaking at the programme, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir called Tarique the "future prime minister" of Bangladesh if BNP wins the upcoming national election.

"Our acting chairman is not only our present leader but also our future leader, our future torchbearer. The future prime minister of the country is sitting here today," he said.

Praising Tarique's wife, Dr Zubaida Rahman, as a renowned physician who graduated in medicine, Fakhrul urged Tarique to give special attention to the country's healthcare system if the party comes to power.

With a population of 180 million, he said, ensuring healthcare in Bangladesh is a huge responsibility and expressed hope that Tarique, as future prime minister, would prioritise this sector.

As Fakhrul referred to Tarique as the country's future leader, the entire auditorium erupted in applause, with doctors warmly congratulating him.

The BNP secretary general said the pharmaceutical industry in Bangladesh is facing a serious crisis as some manufacturers recently told him that the policies and laws introduced by this government are making it very difficult for factories to operate. "Many factories that once competed globally and exported medicines are now at risk of shutting down."

He highlighted that Tarique's 31-point reform outline includes important changes for the health sector which are crucial for the nation.

Fakhrul said building a prosperous Bangladesh means ensuring not just democracy and voting rights, but also people's rights to health, food, and survival.