90 percent of elected MPs have over TK 1 crore in assets: Shujan

Two hundred and sixty-nine out of 299 elected MPs of the 12th parliamentary election have assets worth over Tk 1 crore, Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan) said in a report.

The 269 elected lawmakers are 90 percent of the total MPs, the report said.

Of the total 299 elected lawmakers, 200 are businessmen, Shujan said while unveiling its data at a virtual press conference today.

The report also said the number of lawmakers who have over Tk 1 crore assets, has been increasing gradually.

"Of those MPs, 193 have assets of over Tk 5 crore," said Dilip Kumar Sarkar, Shujan's central coordinator.

Among the newly elected lawmakers, 111 have a yearly income of more than Tk 1 crore while 51 lawmakers earn Tk 50 lakh per year.

Shujan Secretary Badiul Alam Majumder said, "We have found in many cases that the declaration of assets and income are not matching their income tax returns."

The Election Commission and other institutions concerned should look into it, he said.