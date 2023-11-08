85 BNP men sued

Eighty-five BNP leaders and activists -- including central leader Azizul Bari Helal and district unit BNP member secretary Monirul Hasan Bappi -- were sued yesterday over torching a bus during the BNP-Jamaat led countrywide blockade.

Rupsha Police Station Sub-inspector Sheikh Farid Ahmed filed the case on Monday. At least 25 were named, while 60 were unnamed in the case, confirmed OC Md Shahin.

So far, eight people have been arrested in connection with the arson incident, he added.

Earlier on Sunday night, a parked bus of 'Mayer Ancal Paribahan' was set on fire by miscreants in Khulna's Rupsha upazila.