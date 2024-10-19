8 injured as BNP's factions clash in Dinajpur

Eight people were injured in a clash between two factions of BNP in Birganj upazila of Dinajpur today.

Abdul Gafur, officer-in-charge of Birganj Police Station, confirmed the matter.

BNP Municipal Committee Vice-President Habibur Rahman Hablu and Chhatra Dal Leader Mahfuzur Rahman Babu are among the injured.

Five of the injured have been admitted to Birganj Upazila Health Complex and Dinajpur Medical College Hospital.

The clash began around 4:00pm centring on a rally of Sujalpur Union Committee No. 5 of Jubo Dal, where supporters of BNP upazila committee leader Manjurul Islam Manjur clashed with those of general secretary Zakir Hossain Dhalu. In response to the attack, both groups marched through the city with sticks.

Efforts are being made to de-escalate the situation and maintain law and order, said the OC.

Following the clash, tensions remain high in the area.