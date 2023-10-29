696 arrested in 28 cases over Oct 28 violence: DMP

BNP activists and police personnel in riot gear face to face on the VIP Road during yesterday’s clash centring the party’s rally in front of the BNP headquarters in Nayapaltan on October 28, 2023. Photo: Anisur Rahman

In the aftermath of yesterday's BNP-police clashes, a total of 28 cases have been filed with 21 police stations of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

Md Faruk Hossain, deputy commissioner (media) of the DMP, said police have thus far apprehended 696 individuals in connection with these cases.

From October 21 to October 28, a total of 1,480 individuals were arrested by the DMP for their involvement in acts of sabotage and violations of law and order.

The breakdown of these arrests is as follows: 31 individuals were arrested on October 21, 42 on October 22, an additional 42 on October 23, 85 on October 24, 111 on October 25, 202 on October 26, and a further 340 on October 27.