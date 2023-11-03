67 eminent citizens demand Fakhrul's immediate release

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir being taken to Dhaka CMM court on Sunday, October 29, 2023. Photo: Collected

Condemning the arrest of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, sixty-seven eminent citizens of the country today said the arrest is an impediment to holding peaceful, fair, and participatory elections.

They also demanded his immediate release.

"Today, the nation is looking forward to establish a democratic political society. The prime minister herself has spoken of her commitment in this regard. The demand for holding national elections under a neutral government is intensifying with time," the statement said.

"It appears that Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is a firm believer in peaceful political activities. His role is important and well-known in ensuring that political rivalry is conducted in a peaceful way. We believe that his release can play an important role in avoiding political conflicts and reinstating the practice of democratic norms," reads the statement.

By releasing Fakhrul immediately, the government can pave the way for peaceful, fair, and participatory elections, the statement added.

Marxist-Leninist theorist and politician Badruddin Umar, former Bangladesh Bank governor Prof Salehuddin Ahmed, former Jahangirnagar University professor and economist Anu Mohammad, former Dhaka University vice-chancellor Prof Anwarullah Chowdhury, former Dhaka University professors Mahbub Ullah, Ahmed Kamal and Saidur Rahman, and Emeritus Professor ATM Nurul Amin, were among the signatories of the statement.