668 Dhaka north JP leaders quit

They say they have no confidence in party chief, secy general

Around 668 leaders of Jatiyo Party Dhaka north unit resigned today protesting JP Chairman GM Quader and Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunn's irregularities in nominating party candidates for the January 7 polls.

Shafiqul Islam Sentu and Shunil Suvho Roy, JP presidium members who were recently expelled from the party, came up with the announcement at a press conference at the Jatiya Press Club.

Sentu said leaders and activists of eight thana committees and many ward committees were among those who resigned.

Shunil told The Daily Star that the 668 leaders resigned under the leadership of Jahnagir Alam Pathan, member secretary of JP Dhaka north, as part of their move to show no confidence in GM Quader.

JP leaders who were present at the press conference demanded resignation of GM Quader and Chunnu.

On January 14, at a programme in the capital, JP grassroots leaders demanded that the party chairman and secretary general ensure democracy and accountability in the party.

They blamed GM Quader and Chunnu for the party's election debacle.

Many JP leaders alleged that the two top JP leaders received a lot of money to participate in the election but they did not spend the money to support party candidates during the campaign.

GM Quader and Chunnu recently outright rejected the allegation that they got money from the government for participating in the election.

On January 10, several hundred JP leaders and activists staged a protest in front of the party chairman's Banani office demanding the ousting of GM Quader and Chunnu.

JP had contested in 265 constituencies and won only 11 despite having a seat-sharing deal with the Awami League for 26 constituencies. The party had 23 seats in the 11th parliament.