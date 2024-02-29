62 BNP men, including Ishraque, get HC bail

The High Court today granted six weeks' anticipatory bail to 62 BNP leaders and activists in several violence cases.

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's special assistant Shamsur Rahman Shimul Biswas and former Dhaka City Corporation Mayor Sadeque Hossain Khoka's son Ishraque Hossain were among those who secured bail.

The cases were filed with different police stations in Dhaka and surrounding areas in connection with the incidents of violence centring the BNP's grand rally in the capital on October 28 last year.

The HC also directed the accused BNP men to surrender before the trial courts concerned in six weeks in the cases.

The bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Ebadoth Hossain passed the orders following separate petitions filed by the accused persons seeking bail in the cases.

Earlier in the day, they appeared before the HC bench for bail.

A number of pro-BNP lawyers including Barrister AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon, Advocate Gazi Kamrul Islam Sajal, Advocate Md Sagir Hossain Leon and Barrister AKM Ehsanur Rahman appeared for the petitioners while Deputy Attorney General Saifuddin Khaled represented the state during hearing on the petitions.