Thu May 9, 2024 09:27 PM
6 BCL men hurt in factional clash

At least six activists of Chhatra League were injured in a clash between two of its factions at Chittagong College today, over establishing supremacy on the campus.

According to eyewitnesses, the group backed by Mahmudul Karim, president of the college unit of BCL, and another faction loyal to Subhash Mallick Sabuj, general secretary of the unit, attacked each other with sticks and rods.

Subhash claimed that Mahmudul's group attacked them, injuring three of his followers.

Monirul Islam Monir, vice president of the college unit of BCL, who belongs to the other faction, said Subhash's supporters attacked them first, injuring three.

OC Sarwar Azam of Chittagong College Police Outpost said police brought the situation under control.

