55-member Jatiya Nagorik Committee formed

Nasir Uddin Patwary made convener

A 55-member Jatiya Nagorik Committee was unveiled today to work for the fulfillment of the dream of the anti-discrimination student movement that toppled the Awami League-led government.

Nasir Uddin Patwary and Akhter Hossain were made convener and member secretary of the Jatiya Nagorik Committee respectively. Samanta Sharmin was made as the spokesperson of the committee, while the remaining 52 people were made members of the committee.

On behalf of the Anti-Discrimination Students Movement, Nasir announced the formation of the 55-member Jatiya Nagorik Committee at the Central Shaheed Minar in the capital around 5:30pm.

On Saturday, a press statement was issued regarding the formation of the Jatiya Nagorik Committee. It mentioned that Sheikh Hasina-led government was toppled with the sacrifices of hundreds of martyrs and thousands of injured.

They said the Jatiya Nagorik Committee will work to eradicate the established fascist political system. The committee will work as pressure group in this regard.