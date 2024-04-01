51 BNP men land in Jashore jail

A Jashore court yesterday sent 51 leaders and activists of BNP and its associate bodies to jail in sabotage cases filed with several police stations.

Jashore District and Sessions Judge Sheikh Nazmul Alam passed the order after rejecting their bail petitions, said Advocate Debashish Das, a defence lawyer.

BNP's Khulna Divisional Organising Secretary Anindya Islam Amit, district BNP Member Secretary Syed Saberul Haque Sabu, Convening Committee Member Munir Ahmed Siddiqui Bachchu, Sadar Upazila BNP Organizing Secretary Abdur Razzak, district Jubo Dal President M Tamal Ahmed, and district Chhatra Dal President Rajidur Rahman Sagar were among those sent to jail.

Those who secured bail are district BNP Senior Joint Convener Delwar Hossain Khokon, central leaders Mofiqul Hasan Tripti and Abdus Salam Azad, former mayor Maruful Islam, AK Sharfuddaula Chotolu and Anisur Rahman Mukul.