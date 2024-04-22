5 reasons why BNP staying off upazila election

The BNP boycotted the upazila elections for five reasons, chief among which is its belief that the ruling party will control the polls, said party insiders.

Initially, the party thought that it would go soft on its leaders running as independents but decided against it because of the reasons.

The upazila election would be held in the national election model and that was why the ruling party did not nominate anyone for chairman posts, the insiders said, adding that just like the national polls some "ruling party independents" will run to make the polls appear competitive.

"None will be elected without the government's signal. If we join the polls, it will give nothing but legitimacy to the election," said a senior BNP leader.

Secondly, the BNP believes joining the upazila polls would be a betrayal to the people who boycotted the national polls responding to the party's call just a few months ago.

"The BNP cannot ask the people now to go to the polling centre.... It may hurt the sentiments of the people," a senior leader said.

Thirdly, if the BNP stays away from the polls, turnout would be poor -- sending a message across the nation and abroad that without the party's participation, polls will be lopsided and unacceptable.

Fourthly, the BNP does not want to be in the middle of infighting or violence between Awami League grassroots leaders.

And lastly, the BNP's like-minded parties boycotted the national polls with it and the party does not want to offend its allies.

"All the like-minded political parties are against joining the election. So, we must respect their views too," said a standing committee member, adding that this was why Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami tried to ensure none of its leaders ran.

Goyeshwar Chandra Roy, a standing committee member of the party, said the party earlier decided not to join any election held under this regime.

"Tens of thousands of BNP leaders and activists are facing cases and more than 27,000 party men were sent to jail over the January 7 parliamentary polls. Amid such a situation, we don't want to run into further trouble by joining the polls," he said.

However, some party leaders are hellbent on running as independents despite the BNP's warnings of punitive actions.

BNP leaders believe that those who hold posts in the party would surely withdraw from the polls race.

According to the party's central office, 49 leaders submitted nomination forms and around 35 leaders are still in the race.

"Some have withdrawn and some others have promised to withdraw," Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, senior joint secretary general of the party, said.

The BNP has already sent a message to the candidates that those who will not follow the party instructions will have to face the music.

Sources said most of the BNP leaders running don't hold any party posts.