5 JCD men hurt in 'Shibir attack' in Ctg college

Five activists of Jatiyabadi Chhatra Dal were injured after the leaders and activists of Islami Chhatra Shibir allegedly attacked them at the Chittagong Government College compound today.

Chhatra Dal and police sources said when JCD activist Ashraf Uddin, also a student of the sociology department, went to the college campus around 12:00pm, some Shibir men waylaid him and started beating him.

Later, he was driven out from the college campus.

Following the incident, a group of 10 JCD men went to the college principal office to complain in this regard.

When the leaders were leaving the principal's office, the Shibir men attacked them, leaving five injured.

The College unit JCD convener Safrash Nuri Sizzhi said, "The Shibir men attacked us with sharp weapons, iron rods and sticks. They also exploded two crude bombs on the campus creating a panic situation."

However, the correspondent could not reach any Chhatra Shibir leader for comments in this regard.

Moreover, Chhatra Shibir has yet to announce its presence in the college.

The general students said the Shibir men returned to the campus on August 6 soon after the fall of the Awami League government. Shibir had been driven out from the campus in 2015 after a fierce between Shibir men and BCL workers on the campus.

Chawkbazar Police Station's Officer-in-Charge (OC) Jahedul Kabir said "We heard that Chhatra Dal men were chased on the campus, leaving a few injured. We are investigating it."