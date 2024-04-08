5 BCL committees formed in NSU

Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding political activities at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet), Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) has recently formed five committees within various departments at North South University (NSU).

NSU BCL President Ashikur Rahman and General Secretary Masud Rana on Friday formed the committees aiming to enhance organisational activities on the campus. It also asked the departmental committees to form full-fledged committees within the next month.

These committees are -- an 18-member committee in Business Administration (BBA), a 12-member committee in Law, a 10-member unit in Civil and Environmental Engineering, a 9-member in Electrical and Computer Engineering, and a partial 4-member committee in the Pharmaceutical Sciences departments.

BCL President Saddam Hossain said forming these new committees at NSU is part of their routine political process.

He said they are thinking of structuring organisational activities in private universities and other specialised educational institutions, aiming to meet the expectations of all stakeholders.

BCL General Secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Enan said, "With the increasing number of students at private universities, BCL, as the largest student organisation, cannot overlook their engagement in politics."

"That's why we are gradually moving forward, forming committees in private universities where students express interest."

Responding to inquiries about the ban on student politics at private university campuses, he said, "If politics is done in a constructive manner for the benefit of students, there shouldn't be any issues."

Contacted, NSU Vice Chancellor Prof Atiqul Islam told this newspaper that the university has yet to take a definitive stance on the matter of student politics on campus.

He said decisions regarding student politics would involve discussions with various stakeholders -- Board of trustees, teachers, and students, after the Eid holidays. They would decide student politics on campus, he added.

Belal Ahmed, Director of the Association of Private Universities of Bangladesh, said, "In such cases, we rely on decisions of the respective university authorities. If they deem student politics on campus okay, then it is."

Back in September 2022, the BCL central committee formed committees for at least 16 private universities, including NSU. Following that, the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal also formed units on nine private university campuses.

At that time, officials of several private universities, including American International University Bangladesh, BRAC University, University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh, and Stamford University Bangladesh, had stances against student politics on campus.

Mentionable, the Private University Act of 2010 does not provide clear provisions regarding student politics.