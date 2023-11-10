48-Hour Blockade: 7 more vehicles torched, 365 BNP activists detained

The photo was taken from Bogura on November 8, 2023. Photo: Collected

Over 350 people were arrested, 13 more cases filed and seven vehicles set on fire yesterday, with the 48-hour nationwide blockade, called by BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami, ending at 6:00am today.

However, no major clashes were reported anywhere in the country.

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, senior joint secretary general of BNP, at a virtual press conference yesterday said that since October 28, law enforcers have arrested 9,831 party leaders and activists, including 365 yesterday.

With the 13 cases filed yesterday, the total number since October 28 stands at 199.

On October 28, BNP held a mass rally near the party's Nayapaltan headquarters, which was later foiled amid clashes between party workers and law enforcers.

Meanwhile, seven vehicles, including five passenger buses, were set ablaze across the country yesterday.

According to the fire service control room, five buses were set on fire in Dhaka from 5:00am to 11:50pm, a covered-van was set ablaze in Gazipur's Sreepur around 1:45pm, and a truck was torched in Noakhali around 2:00pm yesterday.

Since October 28 till yesterday, 92 vehicles were torched and 200 vandalised during the hartal, blockade and rallies by BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami, Khandaker Enayet Ullah, general secretary of Dhaka Road Transport Owners Association, said in a press release.

The statement came before a bus was torched around 11:50 last night.

Enayet congratulated the transport workers for what he said was defying the blockade and bringing out their vehicles.

The transport owners, meanwhile, have demanded immediate action against the arsonists and vandals involved.

The city saw a significant rise in vehicular movement yesterday, compared to other days during the blockade, while a higher number of long-haul vehicles left the capital.

BNP yesterday called another 48-hour countrywide blockade from Sunday, once again demanding the resignation of the government, the establishment of a polls-time government, and the release of its arrested leaders (more on this on Page 1).

According to Dhaka Metropolitan Police, 41 people were arrested from across the capital on Wednesday for their involvement in violence and sabotage, while Rab said it arrested around 45 people yesterday for the same reasons.

DMP Additional Commissioner Kh Mahid Uddin said police are prepared to prevent any kind of untoward situation initiated by BNP-Jamaat in the name of blockade.

"We have spoken to all stakeholders, including petrol pump owners and transport workers, to make them aware of their tasks to prevent violence. We have also deployed law enforcers in plain clothes in different areas to prevent sabotage."