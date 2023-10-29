Politics
UNB, Dhaka
Sun Oct 29, 2023 10:22 PM
Last update on: Sun Oct 29, 2023 10:36 PM

45 fire incidents reported in 29 hours: fire service

Photo: Collected

A total of 45 fire incidents were reported across the country from 1:00pm yesterday to 6:00pm today, the fire service said today.

Of these, 27 fire incidents were reported in Dhaka city, Fire Service and Civil Defence media cell said in a press release today.

According to the press release, 41 cases of fire were reported in Dhaka division, one in Rajshahi division, two in Khulna division, and one in Rangpur division.

A total of 19 buses, three microbuses, three ambulances, one truck, seven motorcycles, three pickups, and one CNG-run auto-rickshaw were burnt. Even a fire engine was torched last evening when it was returning after extinguishing a fire.

Besides, police boxes, an electricity office, bus counters and offices of political parties were also burnt during this period, added the release.

 

 

 

 

 

 

